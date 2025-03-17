Rockport Wealth LLC Acquires 9,857 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rockport Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Rockport Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.93.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

