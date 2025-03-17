Rockport Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 6,913 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,522,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 395.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 580,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,439,000 after acquiring an additional 463,452 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,229,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,925,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,095,000 after acquiring an additional 167,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 695,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,884 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
BATS:JMST opened at $50.82 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.