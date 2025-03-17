Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.33 and last traded at $67.76. 604,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,704,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Loop Capital upped their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roku from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -79.09 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $153,166.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,092.16. This trade represents a 20.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,994,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,936.26. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,308 shares of company stock worth $8,213,436. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Audent Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $1,681,000. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 284,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

