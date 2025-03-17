Royce & Associates LP Has $16.03 Million Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,845 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 72,718 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $16,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,223,000 after acquiring an additional 760,122 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its position in Matador Resources by 565.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 744,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 632,218 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,509,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 959,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,998,000 after buying an additional 349,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 296,663 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Matador Resources Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $48.61 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 3.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Matador Resources news, insider Van H. Singleton II acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.21 per share, with a total value of $106,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 289,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,384,873.35. This represents a 0.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,200 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $57,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,380. This represents a 4.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,850 shares of company stock worth $1,077,024. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

