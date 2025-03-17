Royce & Associates LP Has $16.42 Million Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 696,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,778 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Photronics were worth $16,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Photronics by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Photronics by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Photronics by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Insider Activity

In other Photronics news, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,100 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,240. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $1,565,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,275.10. The trade was a 22.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,000 shares of company stock worth $5,087,810. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $31.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.