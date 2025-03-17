Royce & Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,288 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $17,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $159.02 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.81 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.04 and a 200 day moving average of $172.05.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

