Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 5.5 %

Sana Biotechnology stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.77. 4,012,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,885. The company has a market cap of $618.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.63. Sana Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 290,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $1,888,018.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,541,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,474,406.39. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SANA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sana Biotechnology

About Sana Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.