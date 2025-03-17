Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 415114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 135.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

