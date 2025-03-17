SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the February 13th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SCHMID Group stock. Hartree Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. SCHMID Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hartree Partners LP owned approximately 10.45% of SCHMID Group worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SCHMID Group alerts:

SCHMID Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SCHMID Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,498. SCHMID Group has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $6.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

About SCHMID Group

SCHMID Group N.V. develops and manufactures equipment and process solutions for electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems in Germany and internationally. The company offers electronics equipment, ET board, vertical and horizontal wet process, vacuum metallization and tech, plating, chemical mechanical polishing, and automation system solutions; and systems and process solutions for manufacturing and processing photovoltaic products, such as wafers, cells, modules, and thin films, as well as turnkey production lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SCHMID Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHMID Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.