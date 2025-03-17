Scholar Rock (SRRK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 18th. Analysts expect Scholar Rock to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 68,510 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,541.60. The trade was a 38.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jing L. Marantz sold 5,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,240. The trade was a 7.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,996,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Scholar Rock from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

