Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after acquiring an additional 98,363,977 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,455,000 after acquiring an additional 751,003 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705,886 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,198,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,361 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $20.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

