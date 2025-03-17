Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Increased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 175.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,921,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,136,903 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $105,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $22.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

