Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) Stock Price

Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Sagicor Financial from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.
Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.
