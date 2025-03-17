Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) Stock Price

Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Sagicor Financial from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Sagicor Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

TSE SFC traded up C$0.16 on Monday, hitting C$7.98. 22,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,163. The company has a market cap of C$759.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.50. Sagicor Financial has a 12 month low of C$5.40 and a 12 month high of C$8.40.

(Get Free Report)

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sagicor Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagicor Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.