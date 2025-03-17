Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $82.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.19. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $52.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $9,264,035.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,764,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,578,293.50. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,099,492. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

