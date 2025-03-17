ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Loop Capital

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan Stock Up 12.9 %

TTAN opened at $93.00 on Friday. ServiceTitan has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $112.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.14.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth $25,365,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth $3,692,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth $87,896,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at $10,450,000.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.