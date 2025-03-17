Short Interest in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Grows By 34.9%

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the February 13th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ASGI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.33. 153,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,526. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.44%.

Insider Activity at Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

In related news, Director Thomas W. Hunersen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,020. This represents a 500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

