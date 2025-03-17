Short Interest in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR) Declines By 34.0%

Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the February 13th total of 190,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Allurion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ALUR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.58. 52,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,156. Allurion Technologies has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $98.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.59.

Get Allurion Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allurion Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allurion Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Allurion Technologies worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Allurion Technologies Company Profile

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allurion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allurion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.