Short Interest in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM) Declines By 20.8%

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of IMOM opened at $29.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.93. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $29.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.2001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-North America stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. IMOM was launched on Dec 23, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

