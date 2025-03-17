Short Interest in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Decreases By 35.7%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the February 13th total of 44,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 671,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 121,673 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 634.3% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 229,968 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $346,000.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of ASA stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.19. 77,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,197. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.