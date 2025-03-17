Short Interest in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Declines By 26.7%

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAPGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

Bank OZK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Stories

