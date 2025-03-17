Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Rises By 61.8%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the February 13th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.5 %
GLO opened at $4.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $5.60.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
