Short Interest in DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Decreases By 33.3%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DFI Retail Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of DFIHY stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. DFI Retail Group has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08.

DFI Retail Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 3.21%.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

