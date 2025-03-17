Short Interest in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Expands By 47.0%

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the February 13th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 52.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ GGLL traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of -2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.71. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $53.72.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

