Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Drops By 37.1%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the February 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ FITBI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.66. 71,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,964. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
