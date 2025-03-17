Short Interest in FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Declines By 35.5%

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,504,500 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the February 13th total of 10,081,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 803.0 days.

FIT Hon Teng Price Performance

FITGF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175. FIT Hon Teng has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.

About FIT Hon Teng

FIT Hon Teng Limited manufactures and sells mobile and wireless devices and connectors in Taiwan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products. The company provides RF antenna cable and module assemblies; coaxial, internal, external, RJ, wire harness, USB, E/M, EM, flat, high speed, power, ribbon, SAS, and S-ATA cable assemblies; light source products; backplane, card, edgecard, memory, high speed, input/output, power, storage, and wire to board/board to board connectors; sockets and terminal blocks; and wired headsets, speaker systems, and power accessories.

