Short Interest in FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Declines By 35.5%

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,504,500 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the February 13th total of 10,081,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 803.0 days.
FIT Hon Teng Price Performance
FITGF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175. FIT Hon Teng has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.
About FIT Hon Teng
