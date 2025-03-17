Short Interest in Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Rises By 28.3%

Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Frasers Group Price Performance

Shares of SDIPF remained flat at $9.72 during mid-day trading on Monday. Frasers Group has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39.

Frasers Group Company Profile

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

