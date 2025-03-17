Short Interest in Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Rises By 28.3%

Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Frasers Group Price Performance
Shares of SDIPF remained flat at $9.72 during mid-day trading on Monday. Frasers Group has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39.
Frasers Group Company Profile
