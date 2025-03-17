Short Interest in Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Increases By 69.6%

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the February 13th total of 24,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 229,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fujitsu Price Performance

FJTSY opened at $20.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.95. Fujitsu has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $22.01.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Fujitsu will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC’s, desktop PC’s, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

