Short Interest in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Declines By 33.7%

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the February 13th total of 71,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 38,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.04. 308,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,880. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average is $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $409.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $50.84.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
