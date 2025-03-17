Short Interest in Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) Declines By 33.6%

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the February 13th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hitek Global Price Performance

NASDAQ HKIT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,234. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. Hitek Global has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.18.

Institutional Trading of Hitek Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hitek Global stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Hitek Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hitek Global Company Profile

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors.

