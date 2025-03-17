Short Interest in HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Declines By 25.0%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
HBBHF stock remained flat at $75.25 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.24. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $134.00.
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
