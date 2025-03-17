Short Interest in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Expands By 46.2%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 564,700 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 386,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 382,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 1,933.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 666,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 634,045 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,576,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InflaRx stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 427,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,928. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.98.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

