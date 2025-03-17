Short Interest in Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Declines By 25.8%

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 594,400 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the February 13th total of 801,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 990.7 days.

Kerry Properties Price Performance

Shares of KRYPF stock remained flat at $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. Kerry Properties has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

About Kerry Properties

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

