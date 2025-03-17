Short Interest in Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Declines By 25.8%

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 594,400 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the February 13th total of 801,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 990.7 days.
Kerry Properties Price Performance
Shares of KRYPF stock remained flat at $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. Kerry Properties has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $2.30.
About Kerry Properties
