Short Interest in KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Declines By 32.8%

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.
KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 8.57%. Equities research analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.9388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from KONE Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.94. KONE Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.
KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.
