Short Interest in Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Drops By 21.6%

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mainz Biomed

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mainz Biomed stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.92% of Mainz Biomed at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mainz Biomed alerts:

Mainz Biomed Stock Up 6.2 %

MYNZ stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 93,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,018. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. Mainz Biomed has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MYNZ. Maxim Group started coverage on Mainz Biomed in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Mainz Biomed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.