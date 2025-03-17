Short Interest in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Decreases By 25.9%

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the February 13th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Natural Health Trends Trading Up 1.6 %

NHTC traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,672. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 million, a P/E ratio of 86.18 and a beta of 0.97. Natural Health Trends has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $7.40.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.53%.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHTC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Natural Health Trends during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Natural Health Trends by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Natural Health Trends by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

