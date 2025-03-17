Short Interest in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Declines By 25.1%

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 246,500 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the February 13th total of 329,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Net Lease Office Properties stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 54,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,926. Net Lease Office Properties has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $34.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $457.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative net margin of 122.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Net Lease Office Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Net Lease Office Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Net Lease Office Properties by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Net Lease Office Properties by 12.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Net Lease Office Properties by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

