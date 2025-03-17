Short Interest in Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Increases By 24.1%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Rubis Price Performance

Rubis stock remained flat at C$25.82 during midday trading on Monday. Rubis has a one year low of C$23.50 and a one year high of C$26.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.58.

Get Rubis alerts:

Rubis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Rubis engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities for commercial and industrial customers in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates through Energy Distribution and Renewable Electricity Production segments. It is involved in the bulk liquid storage of fuels, biofuels, chemicals, and agrifood products; and retails and distributes fuels, heating oils, lubricants, liquefied gases, and bitumen, as well as provides logistics services comprising trading-supply, refining, and shipping activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Rubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.