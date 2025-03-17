Short Interest in Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Increases By 24.1%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Rubis Price Performance
Rubis stock remained flat at C$25.82 during midday trading on Monday. Rubis has a one year low of C$23.50 and a one year high of C$26.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.58.
