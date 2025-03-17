Short Interest in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Declines By 22.7%

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 24,005 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 666,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE STEW traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 32,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,942. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. SRH Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $17.10.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

