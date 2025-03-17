Short Interest in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Rises By 37.3%

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The China Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The China Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The China Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter.

Get The China Fund alerts:

The China Fund Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE CHN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.01. 36,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,355. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. The China Fund has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.