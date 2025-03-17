Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the February 13th total of 12,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.
Shares of SBSW traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $4.10. 7,464,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,466,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.59. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $5.93.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
