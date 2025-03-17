Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,014.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total value of $29,933,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,876.48. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $918.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $951.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $849.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

