Signaturefd LLC Buys 446 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in ASML by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its stake in ASML by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML opened at $714.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $733.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $738.78. The company has a market capitalization of $280.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. ASML Holding has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $1.5855 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

