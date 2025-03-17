Signaturefd LLC Has $195.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $195,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $223.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $221.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.