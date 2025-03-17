Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.8% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $40,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 36,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,497,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,195 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 55,181.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,382,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,769,899,000 after buying an additional 4,374,746 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,215,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tesla by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,921,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.65.

Shares of TSLA opened at $249.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $804.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

