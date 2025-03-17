SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,542,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.46. The company has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

