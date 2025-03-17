Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 330,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the February 13th total of 233,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,239,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 697,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,701. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.27. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 14.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCGLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

