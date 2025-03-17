SouthState Corp Grows Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

SouthState Corp grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 12,265.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,117 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,243,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV opened at $100.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

