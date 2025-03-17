SouthState Corp Sells 110 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 110,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,662 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $418.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.41. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $332.98 and a one year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.