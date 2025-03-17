Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the February 13th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of SPE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.15. 77,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,684. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $15.87.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.1098 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
