Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Short Interest Down 36.5% in February

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 432,600 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the February 13th total of 681,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 620,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SPWH traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 85,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,995. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 219,210 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 114,353 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

